UFC 228 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 228 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, opponents square off at media day, including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till and strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez. Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov jogs away his final pounds, while opponent Brandon Davis loses his in a pickup basketball game with bantamweight John Dodson. Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz trains through her weight cut and opponent Jessica Andrade spends hers in the pool. Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling checks his numbers at the hotel, as Suarez passes time bowling.

You can watch it here: