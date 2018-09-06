UFC 228 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 228 is two days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley embraces a fight with another feared striker – this time, undefeated Darren Till. Featherweight Brandon Davis zones out with video games, while former strawweight champion Carla Esparza unplugs for fight week.

Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz shows off her dogs’ new Halloween costumes and plans to show off her ground game on Saturday against Jessica Andrade. Flyweight champion Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko join Woodley and Till at open workouts. And strawweight Tatiana Suarez pushes through her last tough training session before fight night.

You can watch it here: