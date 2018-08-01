UFC 227 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 227 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson spends time with family before saying goodbye and heading to LA for fight week. Flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo talks about his upcoming challenge at the barber.

Bantamweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt does media in Los Angeles, and champion TJ Dillashaw gets physical therapy on an unlikely body part.

You can watch it here: