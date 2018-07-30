UFC 227 Countdown: Full Episode

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo a flyweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 227 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: