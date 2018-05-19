UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Official Poster Released

The UFC will kick off a packed run of events in Chile tonight, but it’s safe to say the pinnacle of the promotion’s summer schedule is focused on July 7’s UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There, dominant heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will meet light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a high-stakes super fight for the 265-pound gold, while featherweight champ Max Holloway meets surging challenger Brian Ortega in a similarly anticipated co-main event.

The card will be the culmination of the traditional International Fight Week after Miocic and Cormier finish their tenure as opposing coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

The UFC recently released the official poster for the event, so check it out here: