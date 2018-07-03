UFC 226 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 226 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic finishes his training camp but continues his hunt for gold. Opponent and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier packs for fight week. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega gives a tour of his childhood home.

In Las Vegas, heavyweight Francis Ngannou checks in, while featherweight champion Max Holloway connects with The Ultimate Fighter Finale headliner and fellow Hawaiian Brad Tavares.

You can watch it here: