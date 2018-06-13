UFC 225 Prelims Draw Second-Lowest Numbers This Year

It’s time to look at how the viewership for the UFC 225 prelims did on network television.
The ratings have come out, and the prelims for the show pulled in 667,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which marked the second-lowest total thus far this year only beating out UFC 224 prelims that pulled in 574,000 viewers on FX.
By looking at these numbers, it should come as a big surprise to see these numbers considering that it had a pretty good undercard with some top names including a heavyweight bout with contenders Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes, and a strawweight bout with Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza.
The prelims peaked with 848,000 viewers for the heavyweight bout. By looking back on history, the prelims for the PPV event last June pulled in 732,000.
The show pulled in 8,998 viewers streaming on FSGO and FOX Now. The pre-fight show on FS2 pulled in 79,000 viewers while the post-fight show did 86,000 viewers.
Here are the average viewership numbers for UFC PPV preliminary cards over the last year:
UFC 208 – 874,000
UFC 209 – 1,033,000
UFC 210 – 723,000
UFC 211 – 1,148,000
UFC 212 – 732,000
UFC 213 – 657,000
UFC 214 – 886,000
UFC 215 – 418,000
UFC 216 – 653,000
UFC 217 – 1,276,000
UFC 218 – 694,000
UFC 219 – 914,000
UFC 220 – 905,000
UFC 221 – 697,000
UFC 222 – 905,000
UFC 223 – 892,000
UFC 224 – 574,000
UFC 225 – 667,000
Fight fans will have to wait to see more UFC action. The next event is UFC Singapore is set to take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Singapore
The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 a.m. ET.
Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will headline this event while Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.