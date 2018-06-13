UFC 225 Prelims Draw Second-Lowest Numbers This Year

It’s time to look at how the viewership for the UFC 225 prelims did on network television.



The ratings have come out, and the prelims for the show pulled in 667,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which marked the second-lowest total thus far this year only beating out UFC 224 prelims that pulled in 574,000 viewers on FX.

By looking at these numbers, it should come as a big surprise to see these numbers considering that it had a pretty good undercard with some top names including a heavyweight bout with contenders Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes, and a strawweight bout with Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza.

The prelims peaked with 848,000 viewers for the heavyweight bout. By looking back on history, the prelims for the PPV event last June pulled in 732,000.

The show pulled in 8,998 viewers streaming on FSGO and FOX Now. The pre-fight show on FS2 pulled in 79,000 viewers while the post-fight show did 86,000 viewers.

Here are the average viewership numbers for UFC PPV preliminary cards over the last year:



UFC 208 – 874,000



UFC 209 – 1,033,000



UFC 210 – 723,000



UFC 211 – 1,148,000



UFC 212 – 732,000



UFC 213 – 657,000



UFC 214 – 886,000



UFC 215 – 418,000



UFC 216 – 653,000



UFC 217 – 1,276,000



UFC 218 – 694,000



UFC 219 – 914,000



UFC 220 – 905,000



UFC 221 – 697,000



UFC 222 – 905,000



UFC 223 – 892,000

UFC 224 – 574,000

UFC 225 – 667,000



Fight fans will have to wait to see more UFC action. The next event is UFC Singapore is set to take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Singapore

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will headline this event while Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.