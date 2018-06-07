UFC 225 Media Day Faceoffs: Colby Covington Continues Talking Trash

In just three days (Sat., June 9, 2018) the biggest UFC pay-per-view (PPV) of the year thus far will go down when UFC 225 takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is legitimately stacked from top to bottom, with two title fights headlining when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meets Yoel Romero in a rematch of their UFC 213 match-up and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos meets brash trash-talker Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event.

Those are only the two main bouts as well, and the card plays host to an almost never-ending stream of high-profile match-ups and potentially exciting bouts. The fighters participated in the traditional pre-fight media day for the event today (Thurs., June 7, 2018) and squared off at the tail end of it. To no one’s surprise, Covington kept running his mouth throughout his entire staredown with the calm, collected RDA.

Watch the UFC 225 media day faceoffs courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: