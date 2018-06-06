UFC 225 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 225 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker keeps things normal with frequent meals and family time. Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, in town to fight legend Andrei Arlovski, struggles to understand the still waters of the Lake Michigan beach. Interim welterweight title contender Colby Covington turns a media trip into father-son bonding time, as opponent Rafael Dos Anjos trains alongside featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. Middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero does press in New York City.

You can watch it here: