UFC 224 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Amanda Nunes Tops Everyone

UFC 224 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 224 took place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight headlined this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Raquel Pennington: $30,000

Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000 def. Ronaldo Souza: $10,000

Mackenzie Dern: $3,500 def. Amanda Cooper: $5,000

John Lineker: $10,000 def. Brian Kelleher: $5,000

Vitor Belfort: $20,000 def. Lyoto Machida: $20,000

Cezar Ferreira: $10,000 def. Karl Roberson: $3,500

Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000 def. Junior Albini: $3,500

Davi Ramos: $3,500 def. Nick Hein: $5,000

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $5,000 def. Sean Strickland: $5,000

Warlley Alves: $5,000 def. Sultan Aliev: $3,500

Jack Hermansson: $5,000 def. Thales Leites: $15,000

Ramazan Emeev: $3,500 def. Alberto Mina: $5,000

Markus Perez: $3,500 def. James Bochnovic: $3,500