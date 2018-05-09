UFC 224 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 224 is less than a week away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight Lyoto Machida relishes the beauty of his home country. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes runs indoors with her girlfriend, strawweight Nina Ansaroff. Middleweight Jacare Souza arrives in Brazil and has a friendly interaction with the coach of his opponent, Kelvin Gastelum, who manages to enjoy his time in hostile territory.

Strawweight Amanda Cooper discusses her baby food diet. After an outdoor workout, Nunes and Ansaroff run into a friend and former teammate, strawweight Tecia Torres – who just happens to be engaged to Nunes’ opponent, Raquel Pennington.

You can watch it here: