Tyson Fury warns against Francis Ngannou using MMA techniques in boxing fight: ‘he’ll get disqualified’

Tyson Fury advises against Francis Ngannou from using any sort of MMA tactics in their upcoming boxing match.

The 10 round boxing exhibition between reigning WBC champion, Fury, and former UFC heavyweight ruler, Ngannou. The pair will clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

While Ngannou is undoubtedly a great fighter, when it comes to boxing many see this contest as a mismatch. Fury himself is supremely confident of victory, and has made a guarantee to knock out Ngannou come fight night.

There has been rumblings that the super-fight between Fury and Usyk could finally be next, so Fury may not want to risk that by extending the fight. Don’t be surprised if ‘The Gypsy King’ attempts to get Ngannou out of there from the opening bell.

Tyson Fury warns Francis Ngannou against using MMA

While Ngannou might not have the boxing skills of Fury, he has some other weapons that could cause his opponent some serious damage if he chose.

However, Fury has warned against using these as Ngannou could face disqualification while talking to MMA Junkie.

“This is a boxing fight and it’s actually a proper boxing, sanctioned fight, If he starts doing anything stupid, he’ll get chucked out and disqualified. Game over. This is not a wrestling match, an MMA fight or a street fight. This is Queensbury rules. The greatest sport in history, “ said Fury. (H/T Mirror)

“This is big time boxing, so welcome to big time boxing. Am I a heavy favourite? Fury asked “Two giant men swinging at each other and whoever lands first will go down? It’s very difficult to hit me even if you’ve got a handful of rice. He’s either gonna sink or swim and either way, I’m knocking him out.”

Tyson Fury talks with MMA Junkie

