Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk ‘Got a Christmas gift from the judges tonight’ after unanimous decision loss

Tyson Fury has once more called into question his latest career loss to world champion, Oleksandr Usyk — claiming the Ukrainian was “gifted” his decision win in Saudi Arabia as Christmas approaches next week, as he stares down a second career loss successively.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight kingpin, made his return to the ring tonight alongside Usyk for the first time since they locked horns back in May, with the latter becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion in the ‘four-belt era’ — courtesy of a split decision win after almost forcing a stoppage in the ninth round.

On that occasion, Morecambe native, Fury claimed the judge’s sat ringside awarded Usyk the victory due to his native countries ongoing invasion by neighboring Russia — and tonight, he claimed the holiday season is the reason for his foe’s second straight win.

Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk was “gifted” win by judges tonight

“Merry Christmas, everybody — I can f*cking say it this time,” Tyson Fury said during his post-fight press conference,. “Tonight can’t I? And a Happy New Year.”

Tyson Fury said Oleksandr Usyk got a Christmas gift from the judges tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/N4UMQi0GnO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 22, 2024

“I didn’t feel no spirit (from Oleksandr Usyk), I felt a little bit of Christmas spirit, and I think he got a little Christmas gift from them judges — Christmas gift early.”

And it’s not just Fury who argued against the judge’s scorecards tonight, but the British heavyweight’s promoter, Frank Warren — who claimed he was “dumbfounded” by the decision announced in Riyadh.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be? That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy.”

“It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”