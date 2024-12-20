Video – Tyson Fury weighs in 55lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of title fight rematch in Riyadh

ByRoss Markey
Video - Tyson Fury weighs in 55lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of title fight rematch in Riyadh

Just a night out from their massive four-title rematch this weekend, Tyson Fury will likely look to utilize his size to weigh on champion, Oleksandr Usyk — if today’s weigh-in results are anything to go by, with the Morecambe native coming in 55lbs heavier than the Ukrainian ahead of their clash.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, returns to the ring this weekend against former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Usyk — with the two renewing their May matchup, in which the Ukraine favorite landed a one-sided split decision win in Saudi Arabia.

MixCollage 20 Dec 2024 11 00 PM 9483

With his victory, Usyk, a former cruiserweight world champion would become the first fighter to both beat Tyson Fury in boxing, as well as the first heavyweight in the ‘four-belt era’ to hold all undisputed championships.

usyk weigh in

Facing off for a ridiculous 10-minutes yesterday following their media obligations, Fury and Usyk both stepped on the scale ahead of tomorrow’s clash in the desert, with the former coming in 55lbs heavier than the defending champion — leading to much scrutiny and commentary on social media.

usyk fury face off

Tyson Fury weighs 55lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch fight

Throwing on some extra weight of his own on the official scales, defending kingpin, Usyk weighed in his career heaviest to date at 226lbs, however, it seems slight compared to the gargantuan 281lbs Tyson Fury dropped on the scales — a full 55lbs heavier than the championship leader.

READ MORE:  UFC champion roasts Colby Covington amid his losing streak: 'He sucks'

Last time out in May, Fury stepped on the scales a full 30lbs heavier than Usyk ahead of their title fight in Riyadh, however, failed to deal with the movement, setups and overall boxing acumen of the Ukrainian — who would snatch both his undisputed WBC heavyweight crown and his unbeaten record to boot.

READ MORE:  Boxing insider says Tyson Fury might be in trouble after seeing Oleksandr Usyk in camp

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts