Video – Tyson Fury weighs in 55lbs heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of title fight rematch in Riyadh

Just a night out from their massive four-title rematch this weekend, Tyson Fury will likely look to utilize his size to weigh on champion, Oleksandr Usyk — if today’s weigh-in results are anything to go by, with the Morecambe native coming in 55lbs heavier than the Ukrainian ahead of their clash.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, returns to the ring this weekend against former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Usyk — with the two renewing their May matchup, in which the Ukraine favorite landed a one-sided split decision win in Saudi Arabia.

With his victory, Usyk, a former cruiserweight world champion would become the first fighter to both beat Tyson Fury in boxing, as well as the first heavyweight in the ‘four-belt era’ to hold all undisputed championships.

Facing off for a ridiculous 10-minutes yesterday following their media obligations, Fury and Usyk both stepped on the scale ahead of tomorrow’s clash in the desert, with the former coming in 55lbs heavier than the defending champion — leading to much scrutiny and commentary on social media.

Throwing on some extra weight of his own on the official scales, defending kingpin, Usyk weighed in his career heaviest to date at 226lbs, however, it seems slight compared to the gargantuan 281lbs Tyson Fury dropped on the scales — a full 55lbs heavier than the championship leader.

Last time out in May, Fury stepped on the scales a full 30lbs heavier than Usyk ahead of their title fight in Riyadh, however, failed to deal with the movement, setups and overall boxing acumen of the Ukrainian — who would snatch both his undisputed WBC heavyweight crown and his unbeaten record to boot.