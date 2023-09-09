WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury claims that he received an offer from the UFC to fight Jon Jones.

Fury is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, on October 28 in what will be a 10 round fight. The move has split the combat sports world, MMA fans are happy that Ngannou has found success outside the UFC, and boxing fans are outraged that Fury has decided to go for a money grab instead of pursuing an undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is one of the most talented boxers of this generation and will be levels above Ngannou in terms of pugilistic skill. ‘The Predator’ does hold real power and of course, anything can happen, but his chances of actually knocking out Fury are very slim.

However, Fury has labelled Ngannou as a dangerous fighter and promises to take him just as seriously as anyone else.

“I need to be on my A-game,” he said. “There’s more on the line now than in a boxing fight. There’s more riding on this than ever before. (H/T DailyMail)

“If I lose to an MMA guy I’ll never be able to show my face in public again. It’s going to ridicule me – people will chuck it at me forever. Whether the media want to take it as a joke, make no mistake Tyson Fury will leave zero stones unturned and I will come in as the fittest and strongest I’ve ever been to defeat this man.

“If I’m not and I get knocked out, then I want you all to laugh at me. That’s what I want because I deserve it.”

Tyson Fury reveals Jon Jones offer of UFC clash

Fury also revealed that Ngannou was not the only MMA fighter that he had the choice of facing. ‘The Gypsy King’ claimed that he revived an offer from the UFC to fight reigning heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

“That’s 100 per cent true [that Fury received an offer to Jones ],” Fury said. “I’ ‘ve had an offer from the UFC, from [WME] IMG, to fight Jon Jones. Frank Warren knows about it, and my team knows about it. ‘It’s still ongoing and we’re looking to move forward on that for sure. Me and Jon have even spoken about it. It’s definitely a real thing.”

