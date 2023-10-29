Photo – Tyson Fury sports major black eye following controversial win over Francis Ngannou in boxing fight

After a brutal war against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury plans to get some much-needed recovery time in before he begins to prepare for what he’s calling the: “Fight of the Century”.

Fury edged out a meek split-decision victory over Ngannou last Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He suffered a considerable amount of damage, including getting dropped in the third round by a clean left hook from Ngannou.

Oleksandr Usyk is chomping at the bit to get in the squared circle with Fury, and it seems as if ‘The Gypsy King’ will be accepting his demand for a fight. The battle between the two has been heavily desired by those in the boxing community, with many believing Usyk has the skills to be the one to end the lengthy undefeated streak of Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury responds to Oleksandr Usyk’s challenge

“Get yourself prepared, and we’ll put the biggest fight of our generation on,” Fury responded. “The fight of the century. For the undisputed championships of the world. See you all sometime next year. Have a good Christmas if I don’t see ya, and a happy new year! “

So, with that, it seems as if the future of heavyweight boxing is set in stone. Fury and Usyk will collide in a matchup between the greatest heavyweights boxing has to offer, and in the meantime, it’s been said that Francis Ngannou will now be ranked as a heavyweight boxer.

With so many exciting developments in the heavyweight boxing world, it seems this could truly be the jumpstart that the dying sport needs so desperately. People are outraged about what they view as a bad decision in the Ngannou and Fury fight, but, boxing undoubtedly leaves this weekend with a huge victory and a spark that boxing fans can only hope blossoms into a raging inferno of revitalization.

What was your opinion on the Tyson Fury and Ngannou decision?