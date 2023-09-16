Ahead of his own Octagon comeback at UFC 295 in November, former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has issued a rather frank warning to WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury – claiming that although soon-to-be common-foe, Francis Ngannou may “throw wild” strikes, he packs quite the punch.

Miocic, a former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined a 2021 pay-per-view event against Ngannou – suffering a thunderous second round KO loss to the Cameroonian in the pair’s heavyweight title rematch.

Featuring just once since them himself, Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles back in January of last year in a unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 – defeating the Frenchman over the course of five rounds.

And departing the UFC of his own volition back in January of this year, Ngannou has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – and is expected to make his promotional debut in the opening quarter of next year as part of a superfight series pay-per-view card.

For Fury, the incumbent WBC champion has been sidelined since December of last year, defeating three-time opponent, Derek Chisora to successfully defend his heavyweight crown.

However, next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Morecambe native, Fury takes on Ngannou in the Batié native’s first-ever outing in the squared circle.

Stipe Miocic touts the power of Francis Ngannou to Tyson Fury ahead of October

And receiving a slew of warnings ahead of the Middle East showdown, Fury has now been urged to approach his fight with Ngannou with extreme caution – by a former opponent in the form of the above-mentioned, Miocic.

“It will be a good fight, I mean, on paper; No (Francis Ngannou won’t beat Tyson Fury),” Stipe Miocic told UFC light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith. “But it’s a fight. Anything can happen. He (Francis Ngannou) hits hard and he throws wild.”

