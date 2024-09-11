Tyson Fury Drops Opponent To Ground With Leg Kick In Funny Skit

Tyson Fury is preparing for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight boxing titles – and he’s doing so in a fairly unorthodox way.

Earlier this year, Tyson Fury fell short in his bid to become the undisputed king at heavyweight. He was beaten fairly convincingly by Oleksandr Usyk, leaving many to wonder whether or not we’d ever see the two run it back.

Alas, it’s scheduled to happen later this year, reportedly in Saudi Arabia in December. Aside from the fact that many fans and pundits believe it should be held elsewhere, there’s still a lot of excitement in the air as fans wait to see whether or not ‘The Gypsy King’ can make the necessary adjustments in the rematch.

Of course, he may not have taken Usyk too seriously heading into the first fight, which would certainly explain why he looked so off. In equal measure, Fury may now recognize that he needs to dig deeper than he has done in a long time in order to get that win back.

There’s no way for sure to know what kind of mental space Tyson Fury is in. With that being said, this video of him leg kicking an opponent in training certainly gives us a slight insight.

Tyson Fury has some fun

After observing some leg kicks, Fury is instructed to get involved. He does so, seemingly reluctantly, before receiving “secrets” from his coach. He then appears to kick the guy holding the pad so hard that he actually drops him.

It seems to be nothing more than a funny skit, but perhaps it shows the kind of mood that Fury is in right now. Yes, he lost his belt to Usyk, but it looks like he’s taken it in his stride. Instead of cowering away, he’s getting right back into the line of fire in the name of trying to cement his legacy.