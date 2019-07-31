Tyron Woodley Talks Double Standards For Conor McGregor, Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes there’s a double standard when it comes to the infractions of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

Jones was recently charged with battery after some allegations from a strip club waitress earlier this month. Although there are no new details or actual evidence, given the light heavyweight champion’s history, it didn’t take long for many to form an opinion about it.

McGregor, meanwhile, has had his share of problems in the past as well, most recently, being under investigation for an alleged sexual assault. Speaking about the latest Jones infraction, Woodley said he’d prefer to wait for the facts. However, he also observed some differences when it comes to McGregor and Jones:

“We gonna act like Conor doesn’t do that every week?” Woodley asked on TMZ (via MMA News). “And we still want to put him on every fight card; he’s the biggest star. The second Jon Jones does something…

“I’m defending the fact that we selectively throw people under the bus. Conor has done way worse things than Jon, and he’s glorified and praised as some Scarface of our sport. So I’m not gonna be too hard on Jon (when) I don’t even know the details.”

When it comes to Jones alone, Woodley has called for people to wait on getting all the details first before passing judgement:

“I’m not gonna give him a pass, either, because it ain’t my job to give the pass out,” Woodley added. “All I’m saying is this: Let’s get all the details first, but let’s not forget there’s a lot of bullshit that go on in our sport that we glorify.”

Do you agree with Woodley?

