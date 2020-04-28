Tyron Woodley Responds To ‘Hoe’ Israel Adesanya: ‘You Sound Like An Idiot’

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley clapped back at Israel Adesanya in the latest war of words between the pair.

Ever since Woodley signaled his intentions of moving up to middleweight in the future — while notably stating that he felt current 185-pound champion Adesanya was scared of fighters with power — the duo have been going back-and-forth on social media.

In a recent interview, Adesanya felt Woodley only decided to call him out because he was looking for a cash grab.

“Tyron is reaching because he’s broke, or he’s about to be broke,” Adesanya told theScore (via BJ Penn). “He’s like, ‘I need anyone that’s not Leon Edwards. Anyone that can be a big cash grab.’ Tyron would take an ass whooping just to fight me as long as he gets paid good, put it that way. You should not be talking to me. You’re not a champion, so shut the f*ck up.

“The last Nigerian [Kamaru Usman] you faced, you faced him at 30 percent and he whooped your ass. And three, we’re black, I thought we’re cool. I’ve met him before, we’ve had good banter, so why is this guy calling me out suddenly? I dissected it, and he’s reaching because he needs money. I just can’t see any other reason why he would do that.”

Woodley, however, fails to see how his comments were calling “The Last Stylebender” out as he responded on social media on Tuesday.

“@stylebender u sound like an idiot! The question was would I move up. The answer is yes. How TF is that calling u out? I’m just not a b*tch like U that cowards at the thought of @JonnyBones. If u could read U would see I said my goal is to get my belt back, then move up. Duh!”

“I gave u props zillions of time & never been a hater. Actually said u was a star. But what makes greats Great is fighting the Best. I’ll always want to fight who everyone think is the best. It’s How I earned my key. Now I wanna knock ur block off cause u a whole HOE!”

Of course, Woodley needs to fight first before he can dream of getting a title shot at welterweight, let alone middleweight.

What do you make of Woodley’s response to Adesanya?