Tyron Woodley Recalls Running Into Henry Cejudo After Critical Comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley opened up on a recent conversation he had with Henry Cejudo on “The Hollywood Beatdown.”

Cejudo made history in the headliner of the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He picked up a win over Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight strap.

Following the fight, Woodley was critical by stating that he would like to see Cejudo be himself but without the “annoying” supplemental antics. This would include bringing props to faceoffs and cringy microphone work that is done. It turns out that Woodley ran into Cejudo shortly after these comments and had to share the story”

“I said, ‘You know I had to give you some shit, man. I said you need to sit down somewhere…’ He said, ‘No, man, you gotta get on board.’ So it was funny,” Woodley recalled in the latest installment of The Hollywood Beatdown (H/T to MMANews).

“He know I was just kidding, but at the end of the day, he a beast. He smashed Moraes; smashed Dillashaw, even though he was taking some additional supplements; two different belts and a gold medal: savage. But the extra stuff? You still gotta sit down.”

Cejudo has made it known that he wants to become a three-division champion, which would mean a move up to 145 pounds. That is on the back burner as he recently underwent surgery that will likely keep him out of action for the majority of 2019.