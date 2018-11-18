Tyron Woodley Reacts To Santiago Ponzinibbio’s Callout

Tyron Woodley reacts to the latest callout made by rising contender Santiago Ponzinibbio who picked up his latest win inside of the Octagon.

In the headliner of the UFC Argentina event on Saturday at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina on FOX Sports 1, Ponzinibbio picked up an impressive win. In the fourth round of the fight, Ponzinibbio was able to sleep Neil Magny with a straight right hand.

As a result, he’s expected to jump up in the UFC welterweight rankings. Ponzinibbio is ranked #10 and Magny #8 coming into this fight. Ponzinibbio is currently on a seven-fight win streak inside the Octagon.

He hasn’t lost since being finished by Lorenz Larkin back in 2015. With wins against the likes of Mike Perry and Gunnar Nelson under his belt, he has a good shot at a title shot.

Tyron Woodley Gives His Reaction

Following the main event, Ponzinibbio called out the UFC welterweight champion for a title shot in 2019. Woodley then responded to him on the post-fight show that aired on FOX Sports 1.

“Take a number, bruh,” Woodley said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “Everyone wants a crack at the king. The thing is, I don’t necessarily want to see him face anybody. If you’re in the top-10, you’re always one victory away from fighting for the title shot. Somebody can get injured, a last-minute replacement. You’re always there in position.”

Woodley is expected to make his next title defense as the welterweight champion against Colby Covington. This fight should go down in the first quarter of 2019. The UFC champ continued by giving advice to Ponzinibbio.

“Just keep fighting, keep winning and you’re going to get a chance to get across the octagon. See what everybody else thought they wanted, and that’s catching the fade.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio's looking for that title shot…Tyron's not so sure 😂 pic.twitter.com/4c7Qe4fgJu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 18, 2018

Time will tell whether or not he gets the winner of the Woodley – Covington bout.