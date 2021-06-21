Tyron Woodley has called his shot ahead of his eagerly anticipated boxing bout against Jake Paul.

‘The Chosen One’ is set to make his boxing debut against the YouTube star on August 28, live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Ahead of the fight, Woodley spoke with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast and predicted he’ll take Paul out inside three rounds.

“This is a new chapter for me,” Woodley said. “You know how this sport works, when you knock a motherf*cker out, you go to the next level and you really start to get on a roll, nobody’s gonna remember those fights. To be honest, all those fights during the pandemic, all the fights during the APEX, no crowd, that’s gonna all become an exhibition in our life. That’s not gonna be remembered like the UFC 205s or the big O2 arena fights. The fans made it. The fans made it what it was, so for me, I think what people are going to see is a continuation of what they saw against (Vicente) Luque but without me getting caught. The pressure, the dominance. He’s back.”

“I think three,” Woodley added. “First round sounds cocky, sounds dope, but I just know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley, everyone is going to tell him to cover up, weather the storm, clinch him, grab him, keep him away from you, stay at distance, watch out for the right hand. I’ve got to set a couple traps so I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to and I think third round I should be able to clean up the deal.”

Paul inserted a rematch into his Woodley’s fight contract. The former welterweight champion explained that he was happy to sign it so he can get paid twice for knocking out the 24-year-old before potentially moving on to a fight with his older brother, Logan Paul.

“At the end of the day, he’s gonna get beat up, he’s gonna get knocked out,” Woodley said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad because what’s happening is, his people are gassing him up that he can win. He accepted this fight and I was very surprised he accepted this fight. They’re gassing him up and they’re giving him that ‘You’ve got the power. He’s old. He ain’t won a fight a million years. You the younger, more hungry, he’s taking you lightly, you can beat him!’ They’re lying to this kid and they’re gonna get him f*cked up. So what’s gonna happen is, I’m gonna beat him, I’m gonna knock him out, and hopefully it’s not too bad where he doesn’t want to do it again because I want to take the money again. I want to rob the bank twice. So that’s the plan.

“I really don’t have smoke with his brother Logan but sh*t, after he sees what I do to his brother he might want to get the hands too,” Woodley concluded. (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Tyron Woodley will follow through on his promise to KO Jake Paul inside three rounds?