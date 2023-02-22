Tyron Woodley open to UFC return: “I have no door closed. I’m a businessman.”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is a free agent who is leaving the door open for a return to the UFC.

‘The Chosen One’ Woodley was cut from the UFC in 2021 after sustaining four consecutive losses. The US-born athlete is the former welterweight champion who held the throne from 2018 to 2018.

Since leaving the UFC, Woodley has gone 0-2 in professional boxing both bouts being against Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley looking at a UFC return

The former welterweight king Tyron Woodley sat down in an interview with Just Scrap Radio, the 40-year-old athlete explained:

“I’m a free agent and I’m enjoying my liberation. I’m enjoying doing what I want to do. Fighting when I want to fight and fighting for the amount of money I want. I’m the only guy in this sport that can do that. I know some guys are just recently free agents but with the magnitude of what I’m doing right now, nobody is doing. To be the trailblazer and the one and only and be the first fighter that can go and box, kickbox, muay Thai, I can do Bellator, ONE, PFL, or Glory. I can do my own shit and make top dollar. I’m very thankful, very blessed.”

No matter who comes knocking, Woodley is happy to greet them. He added:

“I have no door closed. I’m a businessman, I can fight in any business I want to. I can fight in any organization I want to. ONE, Bellator, Glory, PFL, UFC. I don’t get my feelings hurt in business. I don’t have to invite you to my daughter’s birthday as long as the check clears.” [Transcript courtesy of BJ Penn]

See the full interview below: