Tyron Woodley Throws Shade At “LL Cool J” Kamaru Usman

Tyron Woodley & Kamaru Usman traded some heated words while talking about their fight at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event. Many people believed that Usman should’ve been in the running for a title shot after his latest win. This includes UFC President Dana White, so this fight was booked.

At Thursday’s press conference, there were several fighters on the stage but it was Woodley and Usman who brought the heat. Usman also made his intentions known while preparing for this title bout.

“I ain’t bringing 30 percent for you,” Usman told Woodley in front of MMAjunkie. “I have a bigger shovel out here. When it comes to digging deep, ain’t nobody who can dig as hard as I can dig. I want you to bring your best game. My shovel is so deep. This is one thing you ain’t never seen from me. I ain’t backing up. When you hit me, I’m not backing up. I’m coming. I’m coming all night long.”



“I’m your mentor,” Woodley said. “You talking back to your mentor right now. I haven’t seen a person on the roster who can do it, and you can’t do it.”

The Exchange

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

