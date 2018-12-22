Tyron Woodley: ‘I Want To Whoop Colby’s A**’

UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley may not have his next title scheduled, but it’s clear he wants a piece of Cobly Covington.

Woodley is planning a return to the Octagon at March 2’s UFC 235 from Las Vegas. Coincidently, the pay-per-view card needs a main event. All signs point to “The Chosen One” defending his title against Kamaru Usman, as the challenger has already signed the bout agreement.

If Usman does jump the line and challenge Woodley for the welterweight strap, then it would seem the UFC missed out on a major grudge match. The heat that Covington has garnered on his way to the No. 1 contender role is unpresisented . The champ may not agree with Covington on much, but they do agree on one thing.

“We agree on one thing and one thing only…and that’s that we want to fight each other next,’ Covington said recently on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.”

On Friday’s edition of his TMZ segment “The Hollywood Beatdown,” Tyron Woodley confirmed this mutual agreement with his nemesis (courtesy of MMANews.com):

“I want to whoop Colby’s ass to be honest… because Colby, they done built this dude up. They allowed him to annoy the universe talking all this terrible shit. He garbage,” Woodley said.”

There are many reasons for wanting to fight Covington, Woodley explains. However, one reason stands out more than others.

“I think there’s just way more to sell this fight,” Woodley said. “And if they’re not going to allow me to fight a guy like Conor or going up a weight class…I’ve never been allowed to go up a weight class to fight for a title. I’ve asked to do it a million times. Bisping…they let GSP come in and fight him.”

Usman feels like he has been routinely ducked by fighters on his way to the top of the division. Now he fears the champion is doing the same. Woodley, however, promises Usman will get his shot.

He just wants Covington first.