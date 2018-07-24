Tyron Woodley Goes Off On Colby Covington & Darren Till

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has made his feelings known about Colby Covington and Darren Till as well as the ongoing circus going on in the welterweight division.

Just last week, a report came out that stated the UFC was considering stripping Covington of the interim welterweight title in favor of booking the UFC welterweight champion against rising prospect Darren Till but there’s more, which is the fact that Till told MMA Fighting that he was offered the fight and Woodley turned it down but supposedly, Covington is out of the fight.

Woodley gave his side of the situation during a recent interview with TMZ Sports where he stated that the promotion has yet to talk with him about unifying his belt with Covington’s in September.

“They never even called me about the fight,” Woodley said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “That’s the funny part. [Covington and Rafael dos Anjos] fought June 9th, I never got a call even to fight him. I never got a call.” “I just said, ‘Hey, you won the boo-boo belt, now come get your *** whooped,’ said Woodley. “Now all of the sudden – his name is Queefington – Queefington was supposed to fight me and then he said, ‘I talked all the ****, hold on! I gotta actually get in there with this dude and fight him?’ So he called Dana and said, ‘Hey, Dana um,my ******’s sore, and um, I don’t think I can fight Tyron Woodley.’”

Woodley didn’t just rip Covington but also, he gave it to Till has well as if you recall, Till earned this title fight once he scored a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson in May.

“So now I got somebody who hit me up at 2:00 AM on Twitter saying, ‘sign the contract,’” Woodley continued. “I hate when fighters do that. I don’t have no damn contract and who are you? Didn’t you just miss weight? “If you want to fight me, there’s a proper way to do it. My manager gets paid to set fights up. If you want to fight me have your manager set it up, have Dana White set it up and that’s the deal.” “I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” Woodley said. “That’s what I told them. I don’t know what fights y’all are talking about. Ain’t nobody offered me s**t. Y’all challengers need to better coordinate how y’all are gonna take this *** whooping because I ain’t dealing with the circus.”

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear early in his recent title defense over Demian Maia, which he won by decision, and has been out of the Octagon since then but make no mistake about it, Woodley has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017 with winning decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia. This tied with three other fighters for the most active 2017 schedule by a UFC champion.