Tyron Woodley Details Being Pictured With Jorge Masvidal

Tyron Woodley went into more detail about why he was pictured with Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal knocked Ben Askren out earlier this month at UFC 239 and Woodley received a lot of grief for being pictured with “Gamebred” just a few weeks after that. Woodley and Askren, of course, are close friends, so many were shocked to see the former with Masvidal.

Colby Covington and Dillon Danis notably commented on the issue with Woodley clapping back at them right away. And appearing on TMZ, “The Chosen One” went into more detail about it:

“Alright, let’s get this in. Let me do this,” Woodley said. “I’m a part of First Round Management, okay? Jorge Masvidal is also a part of First Round Management, and so is Jon Jones. So surprisingly, me, Jon, and Jorge have some of the same sponsors. So we was doing a video for cbdMD… and then Jorge Masvidal was in a shoot with me. We trained so many years together.

“Now I wasn’t like, ‘yeah, I’m so happy you knocked my guy the fuck out.’ I’m not thinking that. But I’m thinking like, ‘Am I gonna be mean to him?’ No, I got to do a shoot with him for six hours. [I was] respectful. We had a four-to-six hour shoot, we gotta be around each other. I want to have good energy to make it well.

“A couple pictures were taken, boom, boom, you guys all got on these shirts, looked dope, let’s get some product placement. But then I didn’t think about it [like] ‘damn, he knocked out my homie.’ And now, everybody on the internet like, ‘Oh, my god. You’re not a good friend…”

