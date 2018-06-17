Tyron Woodley Claims Colby Covington’s Sister ‘Tried To Slide Into His DMs’

One week after Colby Covington won the interim welterweight title with a one-sided unanimous decision over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225, his budding rivalry with champion Tyron Woodley is becoming personal.

Covington’s sister Candace recently sent a warning message to Woodley following “Chaos'” impressive win, declaring that they were “coming” for the champ in a perceived title unification bout that will happen once “The Chosen One” finally returns from shoulder surgery after his last bout against Demian Maia in 2017.

Woodley apparently isn’t taking the threat lying down, however, posting on social media that Covington’s sister supposedly tried to ‘slide into his DMs but was rebuffed,’ something he claimed to have proof of:

Bahahhahaha now “We” and “A” “Belt!! You guys have what we call the……“Boo Boo Belt” and nice try big sis on deleting the DMs you sent trying to slide and getting shut down. Don’t worry I screen shot before you did. I’ll bring the to the presser. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 16, 2018

Woodley vs. Covington doesn’t have an official date yet but should be one of the most trash talk-filled lead-ups of 2018 when it does become official.

The two top-ranked fighters have a lengthy history dting back to their time spent training at American Top Team (ATT), sessions which both fighters predictably offer significantly different recounts of.

‘The Chosen One’ claims he wants to end Covington’s career and get banned from the UFC, quite the over-the-top statement from a champion who talks a decent amount of trash but almost always falls short of making it personal with his opponents.

As you can see, this rivalry is quite different.