Twitter Reacts To Insane Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference

Today (Thurs. September 20, 2018) was one of the biggest, most personal, uncomfortable press conferences in UFC history.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor came face-to-face in New York. They participated in a presser before their UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner on October 6th. Things got personal, to say the least.

McGregor was at an all-time level of insane and spouted off several crazy statements. He even engaged in a shouting match with Nurmagomedov’s manager after the face-off. The MMA world had a lot to say about the presser on Twitter. Check out their reactions here:

Conor McGregor interrupting @marc_raimondi ‘s question to go on his “no public presser” rant. Rude. #UFC229 — Not a Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) September 20, 2018

McGregor: "I came back for the love of war and I am going to truly, truly love putting a bad beating on this little glass jaw rat." #UFC229 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) September 20, 2018

Conor calls Khabib a “fan boy.” “His own people want him gone and I’m going to do it in the name of the Russian people.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 20, 2018

Damn. Conor is just tearing through this press conference. If fans were there, they would have brought the house down. #UFC229 — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) September 20, 2018

Here’s my location you fooking fool 😂😂😂😂 🇮🇪 — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) September 20, 2018

Khabib has said maybe 13 words so far. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) September 20, 2018

Conor McGregor to Khabib Nurmagomedov: "You hold onto legs for dear life. That's how you fight" #UFC229 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 20, 2018

Conor screaming at Khabib: "If you pull out like you do, my god have mercy on his soul." #UFC229 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 20, 2018

Dana looking down, thinking back to when he used to run the UFC. — Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) September 20, 2018

Conor to Khabib: "You're going to be wrestling my knuckle out of your orbital bone" #UFC229 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 20, 2018

Gotta admit I did not expect Russian politics to figure so largely into this press conference. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 20, 2018

Khabib: "I am the Floyd Mayweather of MMA." #UFC229 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) September 20, 2018

Khabib: "This guy thinks Whiskey gonna help him?" — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 20, 2018

Well, can’t argue with Conor’s ability to smash glass. #UFC229PressConference — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 20, 2018

Conor talking about Kadyrov "The Chechen dictator" and Khabib's father having "fake respect out of fear" for Kadyrov. #UFC229 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) September 20, 2018

Conor McGregor does his due diligence better than just about any fighter ever. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 20, 2018

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor's whiskey, Proper 12 is an official sponsor of UFC 229. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 20, 2018

Dana White kicking Nurmagomedov's manager out of press conference #UFC229 — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) September 20, 2018

I couldn't watch more than 3 min of that. Was Conor on some serious drugs? He seemed insane…and not in a controlled crazy kind of way — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 20, 2018