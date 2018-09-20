Twitter Reacts To Insane Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE

Today (Thurs. September 20, 2018) was one of the biggest, most personal, uncomfortable press conferences in UFC history.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor came face-to-face in New York. They participated in a presser before their UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner on October 6th. Things got personal, to say the least.

McGregor was at an all-time level of insane and spouted off several crazy statements. He even engaged in a shouting match with Nurmagomedov’s manager after the face-off. The MMA world had a lot to say about the presser on Twitter. Check out their reactions here:

NEXT: Check Out All Of Conor McGregor's Death Threats At Khabib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR