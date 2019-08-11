Twitter Reacts To Valentina Shevchenko’s Dominant Win Over Liz Carmouche

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that put on Valentina Shevchenko against Liz Carmouche when they stepped inside of the Octagon for the UFC women’s flyweight title.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Uruguay event, Carmouche had no answers to Shevchenko’s strategy whether that was striking or even later in the fight with grappling. Over time, Shevchenko implemented her striking then to the ground game.

This fight took place on Saturday night (August 10, 2019) from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. It was a beautiful performance put on by Shevchenko, who retained her title.

Twitter Reactions To Valentina Shevchenko’s Dominant Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Shevchenko’s performance here:

That was a fight that took place. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 11, 2019

That was one of the least entertaining title fights I've ever witnessed.#UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/LO7isnyw92 — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/jedigoodman/status/1160392295901847552

Fight goes the distance. Never in doubt. Shevchenko will get the nod. This is why I said last week she is the most dominant champ right now. The gap between her and the rest of the contenders is extremely wide. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2019

Well that wasn't much fun. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 11, 2019

Pretty good showcase of minimalist martial arts there. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 11, 2019

Shevchenko mentions Amanda Nunes next … but forget that, dancing time! August 11, 2019

Shevchenko retains women's flyweight title with a unanimous decision nod over Carmouche. 50-45 x 3. Gets her revenge in a very forgettable affair.#UFCUruguay — Rick LaFitte (@RickLaFitte) August 11, 2019

I don't see anyone in women's flyweight division that can beat @BulletValentina Congratulations! #AndStill #UFCUruguay — Cheryl Saw (@yousawche) August 11, 2019

I was just thinking if Shevchenko has the same issue as Anderson did in his prime. You come at them, they can look amazing. You make them lead, they look different. https://t.co/PkU1Rb5qgH — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 11, 2019

Must be nice to make title fight money and not even have to deal with a threat , just coast 5 rounds to safe victory and get paid. #blessed — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 11, 2019

Gimmie gimmie 🤤 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) August 11, 2019

Liz Carmouche connected with 18 significant strikes over 5 rounds. There are 17 smaller tallies for fighters who reached the 5th round of a UFC title fight. The record for fewest is 4 by Dan Hardy in his loss to Georges St-Pierre. #UFCUruguay — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) August 11, 2019