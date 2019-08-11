Twitter Reacts To Valentina Shevchenko’s Dominant Win Over Liz Carmouche

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that put on Valentina Shevchenko against Liz Carmouche when they stepped inside of the Octagon for the UFC women’s flyweight title.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Uruguay event, Carmouche had no answers to Shevchenko’s strategy whether that was striking or even later in the fight with grappling. Over time, Shevchenko implemented her striking then to the ground game.
This fight took place on Saturday night (August 10, 2019) from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. It was a beautiful performance put on by Shevchenko, who retained her title.
Twitter Reactions To Valentina Shevchenko’s Dominant Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Shevchenko’s performance here:
