Twitter Reacts To UFC Singapore

UFC Fight Night 132 went down this morning (Saturday, June 23, 2018) from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event was headlined by a welterweight scrap between fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and rising contender Leon Edwards.

The co-feature saw heavy-handed light heavyweights Ovince St. Preux and Tyson Pedro exchange heavy leather.

See how Twitter reacted to these two action-packed bouts below:

Emotional Cowboy troubles me. We all know how lethal friendly Cowboy is. #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/qioSVHSLwI — Katrina Mahoney (@katrinajmahoney) June 22, 2018

Donald Cerrone about to make his 38th UFC/WEC/Strikeforce/PRIDE walk. The only fighters with more appearances between the four organizations are Wanderlei Silva (40) and Dan Henderson (40). #UFCSingapore — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 23, 2018

Well, you know who I'm pulling for: that ol' gunslinger, Cowboy Cerrone. #ufcsingapore pic.twitter.com/0HlEnO8IKR — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) June 23, 2018

Prediction: Edwards GNP TKO #UFCSingapore — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 23, 2018

Trump is watching Fight Pass on one screen and Fox News on the other. pic.twitter.com/KOzHznLcFo — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 23, 2018

Win or lose, it sadly seems Cowboy is a shot fighter. He just doesn’t move or react the same way anymore. Being one of the most exciting fighters in history will take that toll unfortunately. #UFCSingapore — Lᖷ (@FurysFightPicks) June 23, 2018

Leone seems like he's taking the last round off… 🤔🤔🤔 #UFCSingapore — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) June 23, 2018

Cerrone is gonna keep fighting until the end of time. #UFCSingapore — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 23, 2018

“I love this shit. I was sick as shit all day and then had to punch and kick another high level athlete for 25 full minutes and I’m 9,000 miles from home.” Cowboy is a madman. #UFCSingapore — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 23, 2018

Leon Edwards defeats Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision in Singapore. Calls out Jorge Masvidal. Cowboy says he's not going anywhere and "this old dog still has a lot of fights left." Huge smile on his face and waves the hat at the crowd. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 23, 2018

Donald Cerrone says he was sick all day and unable to get out of bed. Told his coaches he didn't want to fight, but went in there anyway. #UFCSingapore — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 23, 2018

7:20 am and I finally get to go to bed! GOOD NIGHT SUCKAS — LORD HONKY HUMUNGUS (@Mr_Honky) June 23, 2018

Got to pay homage to the man who invented it. https://t.co/5TEX3gXvAp — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) June 23, 2018

OSP is usually good for some MMA weirdness — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 23, 2018

Ovince Saint Preux ties Jon Jones for the most submission victories in UFC light-heavyweight history (5). #UFCSingapore — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 23, 2018

OSP SUBMITS TYSON PEDRO??!? — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 23, 2018

OH SHIT! OSP TAPS HIM! TURNT THAT ARM UPSIDE DOWN AND STRAIGHT ABOVE PEDRO'S HEAD! #UFCSingapore — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) June 23, 2018

OSP is a fucking killer on the ground. Damn. #UFCSingapore — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 23, 2018

OSP continues to baffle the hell out of me. He either looks fucking brilliant or like absolute fucking trash. The rate at which those things change place is stunning. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) June 23, 2018

WOW. Comeback straight armbar by OSP. Like I said, you never know what you're gonna get with this dude. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 23, 2018

OSP always getting off some awkward ass submissions and I love it ahaha#UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/8Fn5lpyc1S — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) June 23, 2018

It makes no sense ranking-wise, but OSP vs. Anthony Smith could be weird and good. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 23, 2018

OSP loves the weirdness. Here he is pulling off a calf-slicer in his 4th Pro fight #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/3BgKeGWyHa — LORD HONKY HUMUNGUS (@Mr_Honky) June 23, 2018