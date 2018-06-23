Twitter Reacts To UFC Singapore

By
Josh Stillman
-
0
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 132 went down this morning (Saturday, June 23, 2018) from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event was headlined by a welterweight scrap between fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and rising contender Leon Edwards.

The co-feature saw heavy-handed light heavyweights Ovince St. Preux and Tyson Pedro exchange heavy leather.

See how Twitter reacted to these two action-packed bouts below:

Advertisement

NEXT: Leon Edwards Goes Off On 'Deteriorating' Donald Cerrone's Style

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR