Twitter Reacts To Nate Diaz Pulling From UFC 244 Amidst USADA Woes

Nate Diaz shocked the world on Thursday when he revealed he was informed by the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he tested for “elevated levels” ahead of UFC 244.
The welterweight — who takes on Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 headliner — claimed he would not be showing up to fight week as a result. He would also deny the accusation, especially as he only takes natural food supplements and doesn’t eat meat for that matter either.
He lastly claimed until the UFC or USADA fixes the issue, he would not be competing at UFC 244 on November 2:
“Im not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quite, as they suggested,” Diaz wrote. “I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*ckers who keep quiet until after the fight just to so that they can get paid. f*ckin cheaters. I dont give a fuck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.
“I’m not playing along with this bullshit. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f*cker in the game”
For now, it looks like the fight is off and a number of people in the mixed martial arts community reacted to the groundbreaking news.
