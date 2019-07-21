Twitter Reacts To Leon Edwards’ Decision Win Over Rafael Dos Anjos

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Leon Edwards put on against Rafael dos Anjos in their first meeting.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC San Antonio event, Edwards was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over the former UFC lightweight champion.
This fight took place on Saturday night (July 20, 2019) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. RDA had to deal with a nasty cut over his right eye that nearly had the fight be stopped by the doctor in the second round. RDA’s gameplan was to use leg kicks to slow down Edwards and then take the fight to the ground.
Edwards used some great defense to slow this strategy down while implementing his own striking attack that was a big factor in such a great fight.
Twitter Reactions To Leon Edwards’ Decision Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Edwards’ performance here: