Twitter Reacts To Leon Edwards’ Decision Win Over Rafael Dos Anjos

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Leon Edwards put on against Rafael dos Anjos in their first meeting.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC San Antonio event, Edwards was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over the former UFC lightweight champion.

This fight took place on Saturday night (July 20, 2019) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. RDA had to deal with a nasty cut over his right eye that nearly had the fight be stopped by the doctor in the second round. RDA’s gameplan was to use leg kicks to slow down Edwards and then take the fight to the ground.

Edwards used some great defense to slow this strategy down while implementing his own striking attack that was a big factor in such a great fight.

Twitter Reactions To Leon Edwards’ Decision Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Edwards’ performance here:

What a fight !!! #UFCSanAntonio championship rounds !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 21, 2019

Edwards is looking sharp #UFCSanAntonio — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 21, 2019

It’s been going on for more some time now but I really enjoy hearing the genius input and commentary of @TrevorWittman I hope they plan to add him more permanently. He does a good job. #UFCSanAntonio — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 21, 2019

MUCH RESPECT to #RDA for trying for the finish in 5th against #LeonEdwards. Should be dec. win for recipient of #JorgeMasvidal's infamous #3PieceAndASoda backstage assault (or self-defense .. w/e) at #UFCSanAntonio. Screw reveal of judges opinions, time for #PacquiaovsThurman! — Matt Boone (@MattBoone1984) July 21, 2019

Leon Edwards has now won 8 in the row in the #UFC.



Only 13 fighters in UFC history have won more in a row. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 21, 2019

Fight goes the distance. Leon Edwards will surely win. I had it 50-45 for Rocky.



Does he call out Masvidal on the mic? We shall see… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 21, 2019

Outstanding performance by Leon Edwards. Smart, composed, complete performance, over five rounds, against a former champion in Rafael dos Anjos. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 21, 2019