Twitter Reacts To Action-Packed Bellator 206

Mike Drahota
-
Last night’s (Sat., September 29, 2018) Bellator 206 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, was one of the best cards in promotional history on paper.

With the results now in the books, it’s safe to say the event delivered on that lofty promise due to the sheer amount of action involved.

Gegard Mousasi dominated Rory MacDonald to retain the middleweight title (highlights here) in the main event. Rampage Jackson finished Wanderlei Silva (highlights) to even their four-fight series at two wins apiece.

Douglas Lima got the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix off to a great start by submitting Andrey Koreshkov. And finally, Aaron Pico continued his meteoric rise with another brutal first-round KO (watch it).

There’s a lot to unpack. Find out how social media reacted to the action-filled event right here:

