Highlights: Aaron Pico Destroys Leandro Higo In Latest KO Win

Surging prospect Aaron Pico came into his main card bout against veteran Leandro Higo at tonight’s (Sat., September 29, 2018) Bellator 206 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with a monstrous (and justified) hype train following him.

And he just added more fuel to its raging fire with a first-round stoppage of Higo.

Pico used an aggressive, stalking style of striking from the fight’s outset, stalking Higo towards the cage and unloading endless power shots. Higo was a game competitor, however. He landed some solid knees, a stinging two-punch combo, and some thudding low kicks of his own.

Pico’s demolishing offense was just too much for him in the end. He walked Higo down with huge shots to the body and head, rocking him badly. Pico poured on the punches and Higo was on the brink. Perhaps he was even too tough for his own good, as the referee inexplicably let him stay in the fight and absorb a ton of shots.

Finally the fight was stopped several seconds after it should have been, giving Pico his third first-round knockout victory of 2018. Watch the highlights via ESPN’s Maximiliano Bretos here: