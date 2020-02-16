Twitter Reacts To Jan Blachowicz Starching Corey Anderson At UFC Rio Rancho

Spread the word!













In the main event of UFC Rio Rancho earlier tonight (Sat. February 15, 2020) Jan Blachowicz picked up a big knockout win over Corey Anderson.

Blachowicz and Anderson exchanged strikes in the opening minutes, a strange gameplan from Anderson given his wrestling pedigree. However, Blachowicz caught Anderson with a huge overhand shot that dropped his adversary to the canvas, knocking him out cold. After one follow-up shot on the ground, the referee stepped in to call the fight off.

Now, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community seems pumped up for a potential fight between Blachowicz and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was sitting cageside for the fight, next. Check out how the MMA community reacted to Blachowicz’s victory on Twitter below.

Definitely did not look good in the fight and his corner was even worse. — Krzysztof Soszynski (@KSOSufc) February 16, 2020

Great KO by Jan Blachowicz. Give this man the title shot. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) February 16, 2020

Blachowicz catches Anderson with a big shot and drops him to score the finish in the first.



He immediately goes over to Jon Jones to stare him down. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 16, 2020

Oh my Jesus, that knockout from Blachowicz!!!! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 16, 2020

Boom 💥 I called that one #UFCRioRancho — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 16, 2020

Jon Jones looks pumped about Blachowicz knocking out Anderson — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 16, 2020

JAN BLACHOWICZ TURNS THE LIGHTS OFF IN NEW MEXICO!!! WOW!! KNOCKS OUT COREY ANDERSON IN THE FIRST. His boxing is legit. I know there's no heat for a Jon Jones title fight, but I'd be interested. Jan's hands are real. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 16, 2020

MONSTER right hook! And just like that, Jan Błachowicz KOs Corey Anderson…then has a nice little discussion with the champ, Jon Jones, who's sitting cageside. #UFCRioRancho — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 16, 2020

Jan Blachowicz with a statement performance. Knocks out Corey Anderson in the first round and then immediately points at Jon Jones, who was sitting cage side. #UFCRioRancho — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 16, 2020

The most dangerous threat to Jon Jones IMO just got upset. Is it March madness yet . Excellent fight Jan B #UFCRioRancho — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 16, 2020

Ohhhh man!!!



Blachowicz has legit lights out power 😱



Shot at Jones next?? Who else is in line right now? #UFCRioRancho — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 16, 2020

Blachowicz starches Anderson in the first round! Blachowicz walks over to the side of the cage where Jon Jones is sitting and calls him out! Wow! #UFCRioRancho — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 16, 2020

Woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) February 16, 2020

Oh snap.



Jan Blachowicz just knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round.



And then walked over and pointed at Jones and Jones seemed to love it.



That was it, Jan. Well done. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 16, 2020

Don’t throw leg kicks in the pocket against a power puncher. #UFCRioRancho — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 16, 2020

What did you make of Blachowicz’s knockout win over Anderson?