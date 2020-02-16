Twitter Reacts To Jan Blachowicz Starching Corey Anderson At UFC Rio Rancho

In the main event of UFC Rio Rancho earlier tonight (Sat. February 15, 2020) Jan Blachowicz picked up a big knockout win over Corey Anderson.
Blachowicz and Anderson exchanged strikes in the opening minutes, a strange gameplan from Anderson given his wrestling pedigree. However, Blachowicz caught Anderson with a huge overhand shot that dropped his adversary to the canvas, knocking him out cold. After one follow-up shot on the ground, the referee stepped in to call the fight off.
Now, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community seems pumped up for a potential fight between Blachowicz and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was sitting cageside for the fight, next. Check out how the MMA community reacted to Blachowicz’s victory on Twitter below.
What did you make of Blachowicz’s knockout win over Anderson?