Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy Coming Up Short Against Alexander Volkov At UFC Moscow

In the co-main event of UFC Moscow, Greg Hardy stepped in on short notice, after Junior dos Santos was forced to pull with an infection, to take on top-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

Hardy came into the fight off a No Contest, which was originally a victory before his illegal in-between rounds use of an inhaler, against Ben Sosoli. Prior to that, Hardy was on a two-fight TKO win streak, and had been itching to fight a ranked opponent next.

He got his wish against Volkov, the No. 7-ranked heavyweight in the UFC. Volkov hadn’t fought since October of 2018 when he was knocked out by Derrick Lewis. Volkov was winning the fight for all three rounds against Lewis, before suffering a last-second knockout with seconds left until the fight was about to end.

In the fight, Volkov outclassed Hardy for three rounds in a pretty uneventful contest. Volkov clearly landed the better shots of the pair, but Hardy didn’t look terrible either, exceeding expectations of most, and getting some good licks in himself.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the bout here:

Greg Hardy somehow found the surprising, dull middle ground neither his supporters nor detractors expected. Critics wanted him to suck & get KTFOd. Nope. Supporters wanted him to excel w/ elite training & athleticism. Not yet. Instead, he's a decent prospect who's kinda boring — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 9, 2019

What terrible fight 😴 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 9, 2019

One hand and he looked good! @GregHardyJr is getting better — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 9, 2019

Always dangerous @GregHardyJr ! Fought someone with A great deal of experience ! Look forward to seeing what you learn next — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 9, 2019

Well done Volkov 👏👏👏.

Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 9, 2019

What did you think of Volkov vs. Hardy?