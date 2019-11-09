Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy Coming Up Short Against Alexander Volkov At UFC Moscow

Jon Fuentes
Greg Hardy
In the co-main event of UFC Moscow, Greg Hardy stepped in on short notice, after Junior dos Santos was forced to pull with an infection, to take on top-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov.

Hardy came into the fight off a No Contest, which was originally a victory before his illegal in-between rounds use of an inhaler, against Ben Sosoli. Prior to that, Hardy was on a two-fight TKO win streak, and had been itching to fight a ranked opponent next.

He got his wish against Volkov, the No. 7-ranked heavyweight in the UFC. Volkov hadn’t fought since October of 2018 when he was knocked out by Derrick Lewis. Volkov was winning the fight for all three rounds against Lewis, before suffering a last-second knockout with seconds left until the fight was about to end.

In the fight, Volkov outclassed Hardy for three rounds in a pretty uneventful contest. Volkov clearly landed the better shots of the pair, but Hardy didn’t look terrible either, exceeding expectations of most, and getting some good licks in himself.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the bout here:

What did you think of Volkov vs. Hardy?

 

