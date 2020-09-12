Short-notice replacement, Jalin ‘The Tarantula’ Turner certainly made good on his Octagon opportunity – scoring a second-round rear-naked choke over Brok ‘Chata Tuska’ Weaver. Opening his 165-pound catchweight pairing at pace, Turner scored an early jab which caught the attention of Weaver from the get-go.

Before the end of the opening-frame, Turner dropped Weaver with a right hook and a straight combination, before closing the show in the penultimate round. Renowned for his ability on the feet, Turner, a teammate of Roosevelt Roberts who recently submitted, Weaver – dropped the Alabama native once more, before scoring an eye-catching rear-naked choke triumph. While the two exchanged some verbals at yesterday’s weigh-ins, the beef seems to be firmly squashed following the preliminary matching.

Check out the highlights of our second rear-naked choke stoppage of the night, below.