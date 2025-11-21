Turki Alalshikh: Rico Verhoeven to face Anthony Joshua in 2026 after Departure From GLORY

As per rumours former GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven will face British professional boxer Anthony Joshua in 2026.

Verhoeven vacated his GLORY heavyweight title after 12 years as champion but has not announced his retirement. The Dutch kickboxer has 13 title defenses on his resume. As per rumours, there have been talks about him joining the UFC. The 36 year old is friends with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Vechtsport Info on X broke the news that Rico Verhoeven will face Anthony Joshua in Feb 2026. The post by Vechtsport reads:

“The rumour has it Apparently, Rico Verhoeven will face Anthony Joshua in Feb 2026 👀?? Arranged by mysterious Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh… On Jason Statham’s advice?! Statham’ is a friend of Verhoeven🎬🥊”



In the video posted by Vechtsport, Turki Alalshikh saiD:

“My friend [Jason Statham] he give me idea. In Vegas in September. This will be surprise. We signed with fighter from his side to fight [Anthony] Joshua in Feb [2026], in my country.”

Check out Turki Alalshikh’s comments below:

Joshua is currently preparing to box Jake Paul on December 19.

Ariel Helwani wants Rico Verhoeven to move to MMA

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed that Rico Verhoeven has recently held talks with several promotions, including the UFC, as per Helwani’s sources and he thinks that for Verhoeven, a “move to MMA would be huge.

Helwani posted on X:

“My two cents: a Rico move to MMA would be huge for him and the sport, considering the state of heavyweight MMA. And I think he’d be quite successful. Worth noting: he is a good friend and training partner of Tom Aspinall.

However, former Glory light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov, who has previously trained and also fought with Rico Verhoeven, revealed in another interview that Verhoeven told him previously that he does not like MMA: