TUF 28 Finale Results: Edmen Shahbazyan Gets In A Dog Fight With Darren Stewart

The final season of The Ultimate Fighter wraps up this evening as the TUF 28 Finale will crown the final two winners of the show’s history.

It all goes down in the city it started in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pearl at the Palms will host the evening’s festivities that will include 13 fights in total.

An intriguing middleweight match-up keeps the main card rolling as Edmen Shahbazyan takes on the UK’s Darren Stewart.

Shahbazyan is a perfect 7-0 in his career. He is only 21 years old and has tremendous upside. He earned his way on to the big stage with an impressive showing on last seasons DWTNCS.

As for Stewart, he has bounced back with two big wins after a three-fight skid. He put Charles Byrd to sleep at UFC 228 courtesy of his elbow.

Round One

Stewart looks to close the gap with a right hand. Shahbazyan clinches Stewart and locks on to his body. He is relentlessly working for a takedown against the cage. Stewart is doing a decent job defending getting back to his feet at times. Shahbazyan throws a head kick as he breaks away from Stewart. The fighters again clinch against the cage with Shahbazyan being the fighter in control. The fighters break and Stewart is looking to land a big right hand. He lands an elbow that really hurts Shahbazyan but the UFC newcomer recovers as the round ends.

Round Two

Round two starts with Stwart pumping his jab. Shahbazyan shoots a double leg and works for a takedown. He is working to take Stewart’s back as he looks for position. Shahbazyan is really using his body to wear on Stewart, again against the cage here in round two. The action stalls greatly, however, Shahbazyan is throwing just enough to keep the action going. Stewart hits a switch to no avail as Shahbazyan is now looking to sink both hooks in. Shahbazyan is like a pit bull mauling Stewart. He lands a good knee as the round ends.

Round Three

Stewart is likely down two round here and he moves forward as if he is aware of that. He pumps his jab but Shahbazyan looks for the takedown. Stewart lands a huge elbow and Shahbazyan is on quiver street. He regains some composure as Stewart looks to find an opening. Shahbazyan is doing all that he can to give Stewart no room. Stewart muscles Shahbazyan down to the canvas and lands some big hammer fists followed by an elbow. Incredibly Shahbazyan clinches Stewart to the cage and drags him to the ground. The fight ends.