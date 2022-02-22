The country of Japan has deep-rooted links to MMA that will remain until the end of time.

Japan at one point in time was a hotbed for the best MMA due to the presence of K-1 and PRIDE.

Despite the fact, MMA is now dominated by the UFC the sport remains alive and well in Japan with the Rizin Fighting Federation frequently putting on high-level MMA events.

Through the years we have had some exceptional Japanese MMA fighters come and go.

LowKickMMA in association with https://kamikajino.com/ wants to highlight three of the very best in the sport’s short history.

#3 Takanori Gomi

Takanori Gomi made a name for himself in Japan by becoming the Pride lightweight and Shooto welterweight champion.

‘The Fireball Kid’ eventually moved over to the UFC and became a staple of its lightweight division before a run of five consecutive stoppage defeats ended his time with the MMA leader.

Gomi hasn’t competed in MMA since 2018 when he knocked out Melvin Guillard. If the 43-year-old chooses to walk away from the sport he can do so with his head held high after picking up 36 wins during his career, beating the likes of Jens Pulver, Mac Danzig, Tyson Griffin, and Duane Ludwig.

The Japanese MMA legend continues to compete in combat sports 2022年の入金不要ボーナスカジノのおすすめとランキングのトータルガイド. On 31 December Gomi took part in a two-round exhibition boxing bout against Tenshin Nasukawa with the bout ending in a no-decision due to time expiring with no stoppage.

#2 Yushin Okami

Yushin Okami is perhaps the most well-known Japanese MMA fighter.

‘Thunder’ successfully transitioned to the UFC and became one of the best fighters at middleweight. Okami consistently beat good guys over many years during a run that cumulated in a title shot.

Okami has an impressive resume that includes wins over Anderson Silva, Mark Munoz, Nate Marquardt Alan Belcher Mike Swick and Hector Lombard.

The 40-year-old was cut by the UFC in 2018 and subsequently lost two of the three fights he took with ONE Championship. Okami hasn’t competed since 2019 and at that time was on a run of just two wins from his previous six bouts.

#1 Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki is for us the best Japanese fighter of all time.

Aoki has many high-profile wins over the likes of Caol Uno, Eddie Alvarez, Eduard Folayang, Vitor Ribeiro, Tatsuya Kawajiri and Joachim Hansen. ‘The Grandmaster of Flying Submissions’ currently boasts 47 wins from his 57-fight MMA career.

The 38-year-old has held several illustrious titles during his storied MMA career including being the DREAM Lightweight Champion, former two-time ONE Lightweight Champion, former WAMMA Lightweight Champion, and former Shooto Welterweight Champion.

Aoki remains relevant today and is currently riding a four-fight win streak in ONE Championship. ‘The Baka Survivor’ was a titleholder as recently as 2019 and could well earn himself another shot at gold in the very near future.

Who do you think is the greatest Japanese MMA fighter of all time?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.