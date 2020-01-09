Tony Ferguson Working Ground Attacks Ahead Of Khabib Fight (Video)

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson will be taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The action goes down in the main event of UFC 249 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant grapplers the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. However, Ferguson is no slouch in the grappling department either. Recently, “El Cucuy” shared a video on his Instagram of him training his ground attacks as he prepares for “The Eagle.” Check it out here.

“It Was All Fun & Games When They Laughed,… Now,.. They Get To Be Stuck In A Cage W/ Me. This Tyme Moar Than 3 … Champ Shit Only™️ # MeasureTwiceCutOnce #Precision #AndStill Darce Knight Rises Snap Down City #comingafterkhabib”

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked by the UFC several times before. Of the four times the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has booked the fight, each man has pulled out twice. Hopefully, the fifth time is the charm.

Who are you picking in Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson?