Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson attempts to prevent a stunning six-fight losing skid in his return to the division this weekend at UFC 291 – admitting he is “back in a different way” amid a return to prior training routines ahead of his bout with Bobby Green.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year in an impromptu welterweight main event with fellow veteran, Nate Diaz, turning in an impressive performance before a fourth round guillotine choke lsos to the Stockton native.

The defeat came as Ferguson’s fifth consecutively, following back-to-back defeats against Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje – a far cry from form which saw him embark on a division-best 12-fight winning run and an interim title clinching win prior to 2020.

Tony Ferguson looks to snap a five-fight losing run in his UFC 291 return

And returning to lightweight limits for his UFC 291 outing with fellow Californian veteran, Green this weekend in a main card clash in Salt Lake City, Ferguson appears to have taken things back-to-basics, with a return to a ‘Big Bear’ training regiment.

“We were staying up in Big Bear around like 72, 7,400 feet up in the air, training, puking, dragging sh*t, picking up sh*t and throwing it, battling bears,” Tony Ferguson said during an episode of UFC 291 Embedded.

“This feels good, man,” Tony Ferguson explained. “It feels good to be back; back in a different way. I love all you guys, but I’m doing this for me now. (Transcribed by MMA News)

Prior to his 2020 standing TKO loss to Gaethje, Oxnard native, Ferguson had turned in a string of victories over the likes of Gleison Tibau, Josh Thompson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and landing an interim lightweight title against Kevin Lee back in 2017.