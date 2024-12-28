Tony Ferguson’s time has definitely come after 8-loss skid

It’s hard not to love Tony Ferguson for everything he’s given to mixed martial arts – but at the same time, you have to wonder what’s keeping the 40-year-old going.

He has now lost eight on the bounce in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and at this stage, it’s gone beyond being a joke amongst hardcore fans. Tony Ferguson has clearly declined pretty dramatically in the last five years, dating back to when he was on the wrong end of an absolute beating courtesy of Justin Gaethje.

That was the fight that shifted his momentum in an incredibly negative way. At the time, it was easy to assume that his career was going to be altered based on the absolute beating he took from Gaethje. Still, few could’ve imagined he would lose eight on the bounce and never win another professional MMA fight. Of course, there’s always time for him to turn the ship around, but we’re here to say that while we absolutely adore ‘El Cucuy‘ for what he’s done for us, now is the time to walk away.

The curious case of Tony Ferguson

Following his loss to Michael Chiesa back in the summer, Tony Ferguson put one glove down in the cage and signalled that he wasn’t completely sure whether or not he was going to retire. While we understand the sentiment, we aren’t sure how much more fans can take of seeing him lose.

Whether it be taking on an easier challenge or moving weight classes, nothing has worked for Tony Ferguson. He is an absolute warrior and he will go down in history as one of the most interesting, dynamic lightweights of all time, but if he wants to preserve his legacy and make sure the good times are remembered fondly, he needs to hang them up for good.