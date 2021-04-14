Tony Ferguson hasn’t given up on a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson will look to return to the win column when he takes on Beneil Dariush at the UFC 262 pay-per-view event taking place May 15 in Houston, Texas.

While Dariush is a tough opponent who Ferguson is fully focused on, he still believes a fight with Nurmagomedov will happen in the future.

When asked how the Dariush fight came about, “El Cucuy” speculated it had something to do with Dominance MMA — who represent both Dariush and Nurmagomedov — and went on to call out the latter.

“I’m getting closer to Khabib and that’s the only fight that his pops wanted for him and that’s the only fight that they agreed to still,” Ferguson told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “… But he’s gonna watch, man. They’re gonna try to get as much film on me as they possibly can…

“Quit being a b*tch, quit running, f*cking sign on the dotted line, Khabib. It’s the same sh*t. They keep giving me all these guys from Dominance MMA to kind of like toy with me.”

Of course, the duo were slated to fight each other five times only for it to get called off on all five occasions. The last time it was booked was for their lightweight title clash at UFC 249 last year only for the pandemic to all but end it for good.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, it looks like we’ll never get the dream fight we wanted. But crazier things have happened in this sport.