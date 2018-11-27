Tony Ferguson Rips Khabib Over Desire To Box Floyd Mayweather

Tony Ferguson rips current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over his desire to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather next.

This has been a hot topic since Khabib retained his title over Conor McGregor in the headliner of UFC 229. Ferguson also fought on that card by beating Anthony Pettis by second round TKO in the co-main event.

Following this fight, Ferguson made it known that he wants a crack at Khabib, which would make the fifth time at trying to make the fight official. It should be noted that Khabib’s future is up in the air due to the UFC 229 brawl. Ferguson thinks a title fight should happen due to his latest performance.

Once comments made by Khabib came out following a press conference where he stated, “For legacy, money-wise and competition-wise, the bout against Mayweather would be more interesting.”

The title contender caught wind of the comments that were said by the UFC champion and put him on blast by writing the following on Twitter:

“Tried to be nice but you’re still my b–ch,” Ferguson wrote.. “Khabib Nurmagomedov check it out. You couldn’t box your way out of a paper bag. I see you and the team working on that footwork. Running from a much needed ass whoopin’. Keep swimming shrimp. The fans like me better. I’m the champ, chump.”