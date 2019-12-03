Tony Ferguson Offers Take On McGregor vs. Cerrone Matchup

Spread the word!













Some phenomenal lightweight matchups are coming up for the UFC. One of them features a January meeting between former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated Octagon return against the fan-favorite Cerrone, who is on a two-fight losing streak at the moment. Recently, top-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson joined “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” to offer his take on the matchup between McGregor and Cerrone.

Ferguson believes the matchup should be an exciting one, but is hoping for a double knockout nonetheless. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I have to say if Cerrone kicks him to the chops, McGregor is going to fall like a ton of bricks,” Ferguson said. “But, like I always say, I’m going to go for a double knockout. I think they are going to go in there guns blazing. I think it is going to be a good fight, I can’t wait to watch it.”

As for Ferguson, he is preparing to challenge for the 155-pound title. He’ll meet undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18 from Brooklyn. The fight has been made four times before, each time the fight being scrapped due to injury. Now, hopefully, the fifth time is the charm.

What do you think about Ferguson wanting a double knockout between McGregor and Cerrone?