Tony Ferguson unsure on UFC retirement: ‘I don’t know anything else I can do’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson may have half-retired from mixed martial arts competition earlier this week, however, the Oxnard native is still weighing up his immediate future – questioning what he would do if he never competed again.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder, suffered a record-setting eighth consecutive loss at UFC Abu Dhabi over the course of last weekend in the United Arab Emirates, dropping a first round rear-naked choke submission loss to Michael Chiesa in the pair’s rescheduled welterweight matchup.

And laying a single glove on the Octagon canvas off the back of his loss, Ferguson would then retract talk of a potential retirement – claiming if UFC CEO, Dana White actually kept him on the sidelines, he would seek competition in another promotion.

Tony Ferguson unsure on potential retirement

Furthermore, the veteran perennial lightweight challenger claimed he would be stuck in the mud following a potential retirement from combat sports, questioning what else he could turn his hand to.

“I’m very honored to represent the UFC to the top of my abilities,” Tony Ferguson told Full Send MMA after UFC Abu Dhabi. “I say I’m not ready, I’m not done yet, man, but I don’t know what to say. Should have went out there, should have got the W, obviously. I’m an athlete, I don’t know anything else to do besides go out there and f*cking play.”

Without a win since 2019, former interim lightweight champion, capped off a record-setting winning run of 12 straight fights with a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.

In 2017, Ferguson scooped the interim lightweight crown with a triangle choke submission win over arch-rival, Kevin Lee in the pair’s heated grudge fight headliner.

