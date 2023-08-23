Vowing to “end” former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson sometime in the future, ex-two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor may have just found another willing dance partner to go alongside Michael Chandler – with the former all ears for a potential showdown.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the scrutiny of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he suffered a gruesome fracture of his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon in the time since, the recently turned 35-year-old has stressed his desire to make a quickfire comeback in December of this year at UFC 296, as he’s expected to draw the aforenoted, Chandler at the welterweight limit.

However, earlier this week, the Crumlin striker also piqued the interest of the above-mentioned former interim lightweight gold holder, Ferguson, after vowing to “end” the Californian in the wake of years of links between the two for a battle.

“I’m gonna end you and badly,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I’ve not forgot.”

Tony Ferguson welcomes showdown with Conor McGregor next

And grabbing the attention of the faltering, Ferguson, McGregor was urged to put pen to paper on a bout agreement to land a fight.

“Ahh, there’s my b*tch,” Tony Ferguson posted aimed at Conor McGregor on his official X account. “Took a few to get you attention ehh??! Remember when you used to work for me & I fired your ass for not doing your job/ When you’re doing singing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line coward -champ.”

Suffering losses in each of his last six Octagon walk, veteran fan-favorite, Ferguson most recently suffered a third round arm-triangle submission loss to division staple, Bobby Green at UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, Utah.

