Vowing to “end” former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson sometime in the future, ex-two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor may have just found another willing dance partner to go alongside Michael Chandler – with the former all ears for a potential showdown.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the scrutiny of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he suffered a gruesome fracture of his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon in the time since, the recently turned 35-year-old has stressed his desire to make a quickfire comeback in December of this year at UFC 296, as he’s expected to draw the aforenoted, Chandler at the welterweight limit.

READ MORE:  Sean O'Malley willing to defend UFC title against Henry Cejudo: 'I have the power to f*cking pick who I wanna fight'

However, earlier this week, the Crumlin striker also piqued the interest of the above-mentioned former interim lightweight gold holder, Ferguson, after vowing to “end” the Californian in the wake of years of links between the two for a battle.

“I’m gonna end you and badly,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I’ve not forgot.”

Tony Ferguson welcomes showdown with Conor McGregor next

And grabbing the attention of the faltering, Ferguson, McGregor was urged to put pen to paper on a bout agreement to land a fight.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor issues threat to long time UFC rival Tony Ferguson: 'I'm going to end you badly, I've not forgot'

“Ahh, there’s my b*tch,” Tony Ferguson posted aimed at Conor McGregor on his official X account. “Took a few to get you attention ehh??! Remember when you used to work for me & I fired your ass for not doing your job/ When you’re doing singing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line coward -champ.”

Suffering losses in each of his last six Octagon walk, veteran fan-favorite, Ferguson most recently suffered a third round arm-triangle submission loss to division staple, Bobby Green at UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

READ MORE:  UFC prospect Bo Nickal slams the wrestling skills of undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev: 'It's trash'

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson fight Conor McGregor next?